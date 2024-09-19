Taiwan headline news
09/19/2024 11:13 AM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: At least 12 dead, nearly 3,000 injured in Lebanon pager blasts
@China Times: Pagers that exploded in Lebanon not made in Taiwan
@Liberty Times: 23 indicted for spying for China
@Economic Daily News: Morgan Stanley warns about future of memory chip sector
@Commercial Times: Markets looking at 125 basis points drop in U.S. interest rates this year
@Taipei Times: Pager blasts increase Middle East tensions
