09/19/2024 11:13 AM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: At least 12 dead, nearly 3,000 injured in Lebanon pager blasts

@China Times: Pagers that exploded in Lebanon not made in Taiwan

@Liberty Times: 23 indicted for spying for China

@Economic Daily News: Morgan Stanley warns about future of memory chip sector

@Commercial Times: Markets looking at 125 basis points drop in U.S. interest rates this year

@Taipei Times: Pager blasts increase Middle East tensions

