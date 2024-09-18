1 Vietnamese national drowns, 1 critical in hospital

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Hsinchu, Sept. 18 (CNA) One Vietnamese migrant worker drowned in waters off Xingfeng beach, Hsinchu County on Tuesday, while another is still in critical condition, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Wednesday.

According to a CGA press release, Coast Patrol Corps 8 was informed at around 3 p.m. Tuesday that two of four Vietnamese men got into difficulty while swimming in waters near Xingfeng beach.

After being pulled from the water one man surnamed Tran had no vital signs and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the CGA said.

It added that a second man, also surnamed Tran, is currently receiving medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

Coast Patrol Corps 8 urged members of the public to report any potentially life-threatening incidents by calling the CGA's 118 hotline. It also reminded people to be aware of weather conditions and avoid swimming during bad weather to ensure safety.