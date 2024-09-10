To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Search for pilot who parachuted out of Mirage 2000 underway

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The authorities are searching for an Air Force pilot who parachuted out of a Mirage-2000 jet that apparently lost power over waters off Hsinchu County on Tuesday night, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said.

The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m., the MND said in a statement.

The single-seat Mirage 2000, which belonged to the Air Force's 2nd Tactical Fighter Wing, was conducting a night-time drill, the MND said.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) ordered the search and rescue mission involving air and sea units to find the pilot and identify the cause of the incident as soon as possible, the MND said.