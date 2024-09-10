Focus Taiwan App
Search for pilot who parachuted out of Mirage 2000 underway

09/10/2024 10:22 PM
A Mirage-2000 jet. CNA file photo
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The authorities are searching for an Air Force pilot who parachuted out of a Mirage-2000 jet that apparently lost power over waters off Hsinchu County on Tuesday night, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said.

The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m., the MND said in a statement.

The single-seat Mirage 2000, which belonged to the Air Force's 2nd Tactical Fighter Wing, was conducting a night-time drill, the MND said.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) ordered the search and rescue mission involving air and sea units to find the pilot and identify the cause of the incident as soon as possible, the MND said.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/AW

