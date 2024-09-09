Taiwan headline news
09/09/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Proposed photovoltaic projects at national parks raise concerns
@China Times: TPP supporters rally for Ko's release
@Liberty Times: OECD report commends Taiwan's fiscal discipline
@Economic Daily News: Orders for TSMC's 3nm chips expected to surge in Q4
@Commercial Times: Apple, Huawei to launch new smartphones on Sept. 10
@Taipei Times: German warships to pass through Strait
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Sports
Badminton gold medalist Lee Yang retires from professional sport09/09/2024 02:30 PM
- Society
Two preschool educators in Taipei indicted for child abuse09/09/2024 02:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.36%09/09/2024 01:50 PM
- Sports
Taiwan bags 6 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze at tug-of-war championships09/09/2024 12:06 PM
- Society
Traffic partially resumes on Hualien railway09/09/2024 10:42 AM