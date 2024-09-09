Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Proposed photovoltaic projects at national parks raise concerns

@China Times: TPP supporters rally for Ko's release

@Liberty Times: OECD report commends Taiwan's fiscal discipline

@Economic Daily News: Orders for TSMC's 3nm chips expected to surge in Q4

@Commercial Times: Apple, Huawei to launch new smartphones on Sept. 10

@Taipei Times: German warships to pass through Strait

