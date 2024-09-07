High chance of rain across Taiwan next week: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) There is a high likelihood of precipitation across Taiwan next week, due to the influence of a low-pressure system, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

Due to the system, the likelihood of extreme high temperatures will decrease, with highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius across Taiwan, according to the CWA.

It added that it will however still feel muggy when there is no rain.

As for the weather on Saturday, southern and eastern Taiwan will experience occasional local showers the whole day while other areas are cloudy, the CWA said.

It added that all areas across Taiwan will experience thunderstorms in the afternoon, while heavy rain is highly likely in central and southern Taiwan and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan.

According to the CWA, the area from the South China Sea to waters east of the Philippines and near the Ryukyu Islands has recently been under a large low-pressure zone, potentially leading to the development of a tropical system.

However, there is currently uncertainty regarding its location, intensity, movement and potential impact on Taiwan, the CWA said.