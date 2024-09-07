Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

09/07/2024 01:41 PM
Graphic: CWA
Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 1:16 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 16.4 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.1 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Yilan and Nantou, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

