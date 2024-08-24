Taiwan seeks recognition as classical swine fever-free country: Ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 24 (CNA) Taiwan has applied for recognition as a classical swine fever (CSF)-free country after halting pig vaccinations against the disease for a year, according to a government press release on Saturday.

Taiwan applied to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Friday, the Ministry of Agriculture said, adding that Taiwan has been free of CSF for a year as of July 1, 2024, following the cessation of vaccinations.

If Taiwan successfully gains the recognition in May 2025, it would be the only Asian country recognized as free of CSF, the ministry said.

Taiwan is also the only Asian country free of African swine fever and foot-and-mount disease, it noted.

The status would reduce labor and vaccine costs for the pig farming industry and minimize losses caused by the side effects of the jabs, according to the ministry.

It would also lower the costs of raising pigs and enhance Taiwan's competitiveness in the international market, it added.

Taiwan introduced a three-year plan in 2021 to eradicate CSF disease, which is endemic in Asia.

Under the program, Taiwan started implementing a phased approach to stop administering CSF vaccines in 2023. All vaccinations ceased on July 1, 2023.

Taiwan has successfully kept African swine fever at bay since 2008 and was removed from the WOAH list of foot-and-mouth disease zones in 2020.