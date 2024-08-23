Taiwan headline news
08/23/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Spending, revenue hit record high in 2024 general budget plan
@China Times: NT$284 billion in financing planned over 14 years to build 7 submarines
@Liberty Times: 8 soldiers sentenced 1.5-13 years in jail for spying for China
@Economic Daily News: Taishin to merge with Hsin Kong through share swap
@Commercial Times: World holds breath to see how dovish Powell is
@Taipei Times: Defense spending to top NT$640 billion
