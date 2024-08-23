To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Spending, revenue hit record high in 2024 general budget plan

@China Times: NT$284 billion in financing planned over 14 years to build 7 submarines

@Liberty Times: 8 soldiers sentenced 1.5-13 years in jail for spying for China

@Economic Daily News: Taishin to merge with Hsin Kong through share swap

@Commercial Times: World holds breath to see how dovish Powell is

@Taipei Times: Defense spending to top NT$640 billion

