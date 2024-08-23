Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/23/2024 10:27 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Spending, revenue hit record high in 2024 general budget plan

@China Times: NT$284 billion in financing planned over 14 years to build 7 submarines

@Liberty Times: 8 soldiers sentenced 1.5-13 years in jail for spying for China

@Economic Daily News: Taishin to merge with Hsin Kong through share swap

@Commercial Times: World holds breath to see how dovish Powell is

@Taipei Times: Defense spending to top NT$640 billion

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22