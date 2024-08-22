Focus Taiwan App
Tropical Storm Shanshan forms, unlikely to impact Taiwan

08/22/2024 01:53 PM
Tropical Storm Shanshan is unlikely to impact Taiwan as it heads toward Japan. CWA graphic
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) A low-pressure system in the Pacific was upgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday but will not impact Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Shanshan was located 2,290 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, at 8 a.m., moving at 6 kilometers per hour (kph) in a north-northwesterly direction, the CWA said.

CWA data showed it had maximum sustained winds of 72 kph, with gusts reaching 101 kph.

The weather agency said the storm would not directly impact Taiwan and noted it was moving slowly toward Japan.

Meanwhile, the CWA forecast cloudy to sunny skies around Taiwan and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Thursday, with highs ranging from 33-36 degrees Celsius.

CWA graphic
The agency also issued an orange heat warning for Taipei and New Taipei cities as well as Miaoli and Taitung counties, saying they could see highs of 36 degrees for at least three consecutive days.

It also issued a yellow heat alert for Pingtung County, indicating a high of 36 degrees in a single day.

Thunderstorms may occur in northern and eastern parts of Taiwan in the afternoon, it added.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

