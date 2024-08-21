Taiwan headline news
08/21/2024 10:32 AM
Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Huang Shan-shan has TPP membership suspended for 3 years
@China Times: U.S. Democrats reintroduce 'One China,' include 'Six Assurances' in policy platform
@Liberty Times: Lai initiates 5 strategies to combat fraud
@Economic Daily News: A twist in Shin Kong-Taishin merger: CTBC Financial Holdings set to intervene
@Commercial Times: TSMC begins building German fab; EU presents big gift
@Taipei Times: TSMC breaks ground on German fab
