Taiwan headline news
08/19/2024 10:17 AM
Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'More rent subsidies, more expensive rent'
@China Times: Localization of wind power fails to materialize, NT$900 billion wasted
@Liberty Times: Ex-Honduras VP pledges to resume formal ties with Taiwan if elected president next year
@Economic Daily News: TSMC launches overseas deployments in full swing
@Commercial Times: 24,000-mark goal unchanged at Taiwan stock market
@Taipei Times: MOFA affirms US, SK, Japan on security
Latest
- Politics
Transportation minister resigns after extra-marital affair revealed08/19/2024 04:08 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's former envoy to France takes office as deputy foreign minister08/19/2024 03:37 PM
- Business
Tigerair Taiwan to inaugurate Kaohsiung to Okayama flights in October08/19/2024 03:34 PM
- Sports
Lin Yu-ting dismisses Trump, Rowling false accusations with good humor08/19/2024 02:44 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.27%08/19/2024 02:24 PM