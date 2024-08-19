Focus Taiwan App
08/19/2024 10:17 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'More rent subsidies, more expensive rent'

@China Times: Localization of wind power fails to materialize, NT$900 billion wasted

@Liberty Times: Ex-Honduras VP pledges to resume formal ties with Taiwan if elected president next year

@Economic Daily News: TSMC launches overseas deployments in full swing

@Commercial Times: 24,000-mark goal unchanged at Taiwan stock market

@Taipei Times: MOFA affirms US, SK, Japan on security

Enditem/cs

