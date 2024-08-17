Taiwan headline news
08/17/2024 11:27 AM
Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Teacher sentenced to 28 years in jail in Taipei preschool sexual assault case
@China Times: TPP has yet to reach consensus on punishment for Huang Shan-shan; party supporters disappointed
@Liberty Times: New threshold of tax-deductible allowance for living expenses to benefit 2.35 million households
@Economic Daily News: 16 Nvidia-concept stocks expected to lead Taiex rally
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks lead main board to move higher
@Taipei Times: China weaponized tourism: Whipps
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
- Science & Tech
SpaceX rocket carries 2 Taiwan-developed satellites into space08/17/2024 05:37 PM
- Sports
Taiwan beats Australia with 11-0 shutout win in Little League World Series08/17/2024 04:56 PM
- Politics
Japan's outgoing prime minister says ties with Taiwan to further deepen08/17/2024 04:36 PM
- Politics
KMT chairman emphasizes dialogue with China for regional stability08/17/2024 03:36 PM