To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Teacher sentenced to 28 years in jail in Taipei preschool sexual assault case

@China Times: TPP has yet to reach consensus on punishment for Huang Shan-shan; party supporters disappointed

@Liberty Times: New threshold of tax-deductible allowance for living expenses to benefit 2.35 million households

@Economic Daily News: 16 Nvidia-concept stocks expected to lead Taiex rally

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks lead main board to move higher

@Taipei Times: China weaponized tourism: Whipps

Enditem/cs