Military officer drowns near Guandu Bridge

08/10/2024 05:35 PM
The National Defense University. CNA file photo
Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) A sergeant major stationed at the National Defense University was found to have drowned near Guandu Bridge in New Taipei Saturday morning.

The officer, surnamed Lu (呂), was spotted in Tamsui River by a civilian and had no vital signs when police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, the university said in a statement.

Lu drove to Guandu Friday on his day off, and a vehicle parked near the bridge was confirmed by his wife to be his, a source in the Ministry of National Defense (MND) told CNA.

The police are investigating Lu's death, according to the statement.

Should they determine that Lu died in an accident or of an illness, his family will receive a consolation payment, the source said.

Under the Indemnities Act for Military Personnel, officers who committed suicide are categorized as having died of an illness and their families shall also receive a consolation payment.

However, for military personnel who commit suicide after committing a crime, their families will not be entitled to any consolation payment, the act stipulated.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/cs

