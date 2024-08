To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tung Tzu-hsien's pro-nuclear energy stance puts pressure on environmental groups

@China Times: Taiwan-held Matsu sees 1st Chinese tour group, an opportunity for resumption of cross-strait tourism

@Liberty Times: Taiwan, U.S. jointly crack scam gang operating in Taiwan, U.S. and Cambodia

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks benefit from results; Aspeed, Catcher lead gains

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks attract bargain hunters on low valuation

@Taipei Times: MAC slams TAO's 'separatist' section

