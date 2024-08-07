To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Constitutional Court holds debate over amendments on legislative reform

@China Times: Opposition blasts green camp's stance against Legislative Yuan reform

@Liberty Times: DPP cites critical flaws in process to pass oversight law amendments at Legislative Yuan; urges Constitutional Court to rule passage unconstitutional

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors, investment trusts, government-led funds drive Taiex rebound

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley issues target price of NT$1,220 for TSMC shares

@Taipei Times: Taiwan mulling lawsuit against IBA

Enditem/ls