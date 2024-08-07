Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Constitutional Court holds debate over amendments on legislative reform
@China Times: Opposition blasts green camp's stance against Legislative Yuan reform
@Liberty Times: DPP cites critical flaws in process to pass oversight law amendments at Legislative Yuan; urges Constitutional Court to rule passage unconstitutional
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors, investment trusts, government-led funds drive Taiex rebound
@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley issues target price of NT$1,220 for TSMC shares
@Taipei Times: Taiwan mulling lawsuit against IBA
