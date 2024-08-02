To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'DPP-friend' Tseng Yao-feng sucks up NT$9 billion illegally, gets 16.5-year jail term as main im.B suspect

@China Times: Cabinet declares war in NCC acting head case

@Liberty Times: Labor Pension Fund earns NT$539.9 billion in first half of the year

@Economic Daily News: Powell in dove mode: interest rates could be lowered by September

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to turn stable after Aug. 1 rise

@Taipei Times: Canadian warship passes through the Taiwan Strait

