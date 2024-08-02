Taiwan headline news
08/02/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'DPP-friend' Tseng Yao-feng sucks up NT$9 billion illegally, gets 16.5-year jail term as main im.B suspect
@China Times: Cabinet declares war in NCC acting head case
@Liberty Times: Labor Pension Fund earns NT$539.9 billion in first half of the year
@Economic Daily News: Powell in dove mode: interest rates could be lowered by September
@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to turn stable after Aug. 1 rise
@Taipei Times: Canadian warship passes through the Taiwan Strait

