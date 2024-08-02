Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/02/2024 10:15 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'DPP-friend' Tseng Yao-feng sucks up NT$9 billion illegally, gets 16.5-year jail term as main im.B suspect

@China Times: Cabinet declares war in NCC acting head case

@Liberty Times: Labor Pension Fund earns NT$539.9 billion in first half of the year

@Economic Daily News: Powell in dove mode: interest rates could be lowered by September

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to turn stable after Aug. 1 rise

@Taipei Times: Canadian warship passes through the Taiwan Strait

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22