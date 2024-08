To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lin Li-yun and Wang Wei-ching, who stepped down as National Communications Commission members on Wednesday, warn that the public are losing trust in the news media, creating risk to democracy

@China Times: Premier Cho Jung-tai says Taiwan considering restarting nuclear power generation by 2030 in Nikkei interview

@Liberty Times: Government to invest NT$350 million in family care program with 300,000 expected to benefit

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan downgrades 2024 GDP growth forecast

@Commercial Times: AMD's strong earnings expected to lend support to Taiwan's stock market

@Taipei Times: Link 16 purchase to be finalized by 2026

