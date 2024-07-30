Focus Taiwan App
Starlux to launch daily flight from Taichung to Phu Quoc Island

07/30/2024 07:42 PM
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Starlux Airlines will launch a daily round-trip flight between Taichung in central Taiwan and Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam from Oct. 27, using A321neos on the route.

The move will make Phu Quoc Island the fourth overseas destination to be served by Starlux from Taichung International Airport, following Macau, Takamatsu in Japan and Da Nang in Vietnam, the airline said in a statement.

In addition, Starlux said, it will use larger A330neos to fly the Taipei-Phu Quoc Island route from Sept. 1, replacing the current A321neos, as part of its effort to boost service for travelers between the two destinations.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest offshore island and the only territory in the country where visa-free entry is allowed, has become a popular holiday resort with Taiwanese tourists in recent years.

(By Flor Wang and Wang Shu-fen)

Enditem/AW

