Typhoon Gaemi causes 6 maritime incidents near Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Typhoon Gaemi has caused six maritime incidents around Taiwan, with the crew of five of the grounded vessels safe and at no risk of an oil spill.

From Wednesday to Thursday, Typhoon Gaemi affected six cargo ships close to Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung. One of those is the missing Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship "FU SHUN," the Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) said in a press release.

OAC Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that the missing vessel had nine Burmese crew members, with three confirmed survivors. The search for the remaining crew is ongoing.

Kuan added that the initial rescue attempt by the Coast Guard with a 100-ton vessel, was hindered by the severe weather, including force 10 (89-102 km per hour) to 11 winds and poor visibility. Another Taiwanese vessel also reached the scene but found no survivors or signs of the missing ship.

A total of 58 crew members from the five grounded ships are safe. Rescue operations will continue as weather permits, and resources are being prepared to deal with a potential oil spill, Kuan added.

The Ocean Conservation Administration has initiated satellite monitoring and pollution simulations, coordinating with local authorities to manage potential pollution.

OAC Deputy Minister Huang Hsiang-wen (黃向文) said the Coast Guard's Southern Branch has established an emergency response center, with patrol command centers monitoring the situation and coordinating their responses.

(By Chang Yi-lien and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW

Related News

July 26: Typhoon Gaemi causes 5 deaths, injures 531

July 25: Central, southern Taiwan declare 3rd 'typhoon day' of school, office closures

July 25: Typhoon Gaemi triggers widespread flooding across Taiwan

July 25: Extremely torrential rain advisories issued for parts of Taiwan

July 25: Tens of thousands still without water, power in wake of Typhoon Gaemi

July 25: Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster relief

July 25: Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall near Yilan's Nan'ao