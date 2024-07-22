Gaemi strengthens into typhoon, likely to make landfall in Yilan
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Tropical Storm Gaemi has developed into a typhoon and will potentially make landfall in Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on late Wednesday or early Thursday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Monday.
According to the CWA, Gaemi strengthened into a typhoon around 2 p.m. on Monday in waters east of the Philippines.
The storm was moving at 4 kilometers per hour (kph) in a north-northwesterly direction and carrying maximum sustained winds near its center of up to 118.8 kph and gusts of 154.8 kph.
Gaemi's updated course puts the center of the typhoon on track to make landfall in Yilan County in the early hours of Thursday morning and later depart from Taiwan's north coast, CWA forecaster Kuan Shin-ping (官欣平) told CNA.
Although Gaemi is still adjusting its course, Kuan said a sea warning could be issued between late Monday and early Tuesday, and a potential land warning could also be issued between Tuesday noon and evening.
Gaemi is expected to begin moving faster on Tuesday morning, and bring downpours to northern Taiwan and mountainous areas nationwide, he said.
The forecaster also warned the public of the possibility of seawater intrusion in western Taiwan, since the typhoon's approach coincides with the annual high tide period.
- Politics
Reservists report to locations around Taiwan for Han Kuang drills07/22/2024 08:00 PM
- Society
First day of Wanan air raid drills focuses on central Taiwan07/22/2024 06:46 PM
- Business
Export orders rise for 4th straight month in June07/22/2024 06:33 PM
- Society
Gaemi strengthens into typhoon, likely to make landfall in Yilan07/22/2024 06:26 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares tumble after Biden quits U.S. presidential race07/22/2024 05:49 PM