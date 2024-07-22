To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Gaemi strengthens into typhoon, likely to make landfall in Yilan

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Tropical Storm Gaemi has developed into a typhoon and will potentially make landfall in Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on late Wednesday or early Thursday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Monday.

According to the CWA, Gaemi strengthened into a typhoon around 2 p.m. on Monday in waters east of the Philippines.

The storm was moving at 4 kilometers per hour (kph) in a north-northwesterly direction and carrying maximum sustained winds near its center of up to 118.8 kph and gusts of 154.8 kph.

Gaemi's updated course puts the center of the typhoon on track to make landfall in Yilan County in the early hours of Thursday morning and later depart from Taiwan's north coast, CWA forecaster Kuan Shin-ping (官欣平) told CNA.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Although Gaemi is still adjusting its course, Kuan said a sea warning could be issued between late Monday and early Tuesday, and a potential land warning could also be issued between Tuesday noon and evening.

Gaemi is expected to begin moving faster on Tuesday morning, and bring downpours to northern Taiwan and mountainous areas nationwide, he said.

The forecaster also warned the public of the possibility of seawater intrusion in western Taiwan, since the typhoon's approach coincides with the annual high tide period.

(By Flor Wang and Chang Hsiung-feng) Enditem/JT

Taoyuan City Government workers prepare sandbags for local residents in this photo released on Monday. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Department of Public Information July 22, 2024