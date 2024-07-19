Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Former White House national security adviser says Taiwan should raise defense spending

@China Times: Taiwan, U.S. shares plunge in wake of Trump remarks

@Liberty Times: Education Ministry to add 200 classes for 2-year-olds

@Economic Daily News: TSMC raises sales growth forecast

@Commercial Times: TSMC says it will respond to geopolitical threats

@Taipei Times: Committee unveils investment plans

