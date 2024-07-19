Taiwan headline news
07/19/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Former White House national security adviser says Taiwan should raise defense spending
@China Times: Taiwan, U.S. shares plunge in wake of Trump remarks
@Liberty Times: Education Ministry to add 200 classes for 2-year-olds
@Economic Daily News: TSMC raises sales growth forecast
@Commercial Times: TSMC says it will respond to geopolitical threats
@Taipei Times: Committee unveils investment plans
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/19/2024 10:25 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/19/2024 10:23 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower07/19/2024 09:13 AM
- Business
Taiwan considering proposal to attract 'digital nomads': NDC07/18/2024 11:23 PM
- Politics
Drivers, pedestrians must seek shelter during Wanan defense drill: MOI07/18/2024 11:20 PM