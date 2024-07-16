To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden says he is directing an independent review of Trump assassination attempt

@China Times: Trump, Biden call for solidarity following shooting

@Liberty Times: Legislature passes amendment to allow delay of employee retirement

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors turn from net buyers to net sellers of Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: Six stocks to benefit from launch of new iPhone with Apple Intelligence

@Taipei Times: Lai commemorates end of Martial Law 37 years ago

