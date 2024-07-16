Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/16/2024 10:26 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden says he is directing an independent review of Trump assassination attempt

@China Times: Trump, Biden call for solidarity following shooting

@Liberty Times: Legislature passes amendment to allow delay of employee retirement

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors turn from net buyers to net sellers of Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: Six stocks to benefit from launch of new iPhone with Apple Intelligence

@Taipei Times: Lai commemorates end of Martial Law 37 years ago

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.49