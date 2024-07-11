Taipei goose meat restaurant closed over alleged food poisoning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 11 (CNA) A goose meat restaurant in Taipei has been ordered to close following reports of customers experiencing severe food poisoning from food purchased on the premises, the city's Department of Health said on Thursday.

Chou's Goose Meat, located on Dongxing Street in Nangang District, was closed on the morning of July 7, after nearly a dozen customers filed complaints with Taipei and Taoyuan municipal health authorities, the department told CNA.

Customers reportedly exhibited severe symptoms of food poisoning including vomiting, diarrhea and fever after consuming smoked or salted goose slices purchased at the restaurant, with 11 saying they had sought medical assistance as a result, the department said.

Reports of alleged food poisoning relating to Chou's Goose Meat first began arriving on July 6, prompting health inspectors to investigate the premises on the same day.

According to the department, samples were collected from the hands of kitchen staff as well as from a wok, spatula, knife and chopping board. These were sent to the lab for testing, the results of which are expected in around two weeks.

Chou's Goose Meat will remain closed until further notice.