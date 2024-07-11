Focus Taiwan App
07/11/2024 12:04 PM
Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ex-vice premier's corruption case reportedly involves Presidential Office, Executive Yuan

@China Times: AIT new director Raymond Greene calls on President Lai, mentions U.S. one-China policy

@Liberty Times: Lai says Taiwan-U.S. ties are even better during meeting with AIT new director Raymond Greene

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reports record-high Q2 revenue

@Commercial Times: Listed and over-the-counter companies see record-high Q2 revenues

@Taipei Times: MND outlines arms stockpiling policy

