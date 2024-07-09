Taiwan headline news
07/09/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Tainan City councilor's father Lin Shih-chieh killed in gun ambush
@China Times: Head of Tainan Fisherman's Association gunned down early Monday morning
@Liberty Times: Police launch manhunt for Tainan gun attack suspect
@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits new high on strong buying from life insurers
@Commercial Times: Five large cap tech stocks lead Taiex to challenge 24,000 points
@Taipei Times: China detaining more Taiwanese: NSB
