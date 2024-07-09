Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/09/2024 10:27 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tainan City councilor's father Lin Shih-chieh killed in gun ambush

@China Times: Head of Tainan Fisherman's Association gunned down early Monday morning

@Liberty Times: Police launch manhunt for Tainan gun attack suspect

@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits new high on strong buying from life insurers

@Commercial Times: Five large cap tech stocks lead Taiex to challenge 24,000 points

@Taipei Times: China detaining more Taiwanese: NSB

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.81