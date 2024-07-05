Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, July 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. urges peaceful resolution of dispute following China's seizure of Taiwanese boat

@China Times: MAC head says 'cross-strait relations are cross-strait relations'

@Liberty Times: Premier Cho pledges to raise salaries of government employees next year

@Economic Daily News: Price of TSMC shares hits NT$1,000

@Commercial Times: Taiex looks set to reach 24,000 points, led by TSMC

@Taipei Times: Health policy expansion discussed

