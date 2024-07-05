Taiwan headline news
07/05/2024 10:38 AM
Taipei, July 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. urges peaceful resolution of dispute following China's seizure of Taiwanese boat
@China Times: MAC head says 'cross-strait relations are cross-strait relations'
@Liberty Times: Premier Cho pledges to raise salaries of government employees next year
@Economic Daily News: Price of TSMC shares hits NT$1,000
@Commercial Times: Taiex looks set to reach 24,000 points, led by TSMC
@Taipei Times: Health policy expansion discussed
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.14%07/05/2024 02:18 PM
- Society
- Business
Compal to build plant in Poland, eyes automotive electronics clients07/05/2024 11:41 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/05/2024 10:38 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading07/05/2024 10:21 AM