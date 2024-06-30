Taiwan headline news
06/30/2024 12:25 PM
Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Direct hiring of migrant workers has been stalled for 16 years
@China Times: Post-pandemic debut: Fuzhou scouting tour arrives
@Liberty Times: U.S.' NT$16.2 billion-worth aid for Taiwan aims to strengthen deterrence
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors flock to buy 16 stocks with all 5 indicators in red
@Commercial Times: 12 green energy concept stocks benefit from AI
@Taipei Times: US House passes military aid for Taiwan
