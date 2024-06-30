To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Direct hiring of migrant workers has been stalled for 16 years

@China Times: Post-pandemic debut: Fuzhou scouting tour arrives

@Liberty Times: U.S.' NT$16.2 billion-worth aid for Taiwan aims to strengthen deterrence

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors flock to buy 16 stocks with all 5 indicators in red

@Commercial Times: 12 green energy concept stocks benefit from AI

@Taipei Times: US House passes military aid for Taiwan

Enditem/cs