16 people trapped mid-air on amusement park ride due to power instability

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 29 (CNA) The Janfusun Fancyworld theme park in Yunlin County said Saturday that an unstable power supply on Friday afternoon caused one of its rides to malfunction and left people stranded mid-air.

The theme park said in a statement Saturday that some facilities stopped operating at around 1 p.m. Friday due to an unstable power supply. This included the ride "Diving Machine G5," which left 16 people stuck 30 meters mid-air.

Crews responded immediately and rescued the 16 riders within 15 minutes, the statement said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

The power supply was restored in around five minutes and everything was back to normal within 20 minutes, the statement said.

It added that the theme park checked all facilities to ensure they were operating normally after the incident.

Janfusun emphasized all facilities undergo regular inspections to ensure the safety of visitors.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Power Company's Yulin branch said it found the power supply to Jiafusun was normal when "Diving Machine G5" malfunctioned.