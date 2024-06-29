To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden, Trump call each other a liar in first debate ahead of U.S. presidential race

@China Times: Biden faces calls within party to drop out of presidential race, due to disastrous performance at debate with Trump

@Liberty Times: U.S. commander says RIMPAC, joined by 29 countries, aims to prevent invasion

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks expected to boost Taiex to 23,500-point mark

@Commercial Times: 18 stocks most likely to lead Taiex rally in Q3

@Taipei Times: U.S. officer outlines vision of RIMPAC

