Taiwan headline news
06/29/2024 11:35 AM
Taipei, June 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Biden, Trump call each other a liar in first debate ahead of U.S. presidential race
@China Times: Biden faces calls within party to drop out of presidential race, due to disastrous performance at debate with Trump
@Liberty Times: U.S. commander says RIMPAC, joined by 29 countries, aims to prevent invasion
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks expected to boost Taiex to 23,500-point mark
@Commercial Times: 18 stocks most likely to lead Taiex rally in Q3
@Taipei Times: U.S. officer outlines vision of RIMPAC
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Politics
U.S. House passes bill with US$500 million in military aid for Taiwan06/29/2024 02:36 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/29/2024 11:35 AM
- Politics
Taiwan inclusion in Laos visa-waiver program politically motivated: MOFA06/28/2024 10:30 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Film Festival in Australia to kick off July 2506/28/2024 10:17 PM
- Business
TSMC completes share buyback program ahead of schedule06/28/2024 10:05 PM