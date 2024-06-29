Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/29/2024 11:35 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden, Trump call each other a liar in first debate ahead of U.S. presidential race

@China Times: Biden faces calls within party to drop out of presidential race, due to disastrous performance at debate with Trump

@Liberty Times: U.S. commander says RIMPAC, joined by 29 countries, aims to prevent invasion

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks expected to boost Taiex to 23,500-point mark

@Commercial Times: 18 stocks most likely to lead Taiex rally in Q3

@Taipei Times: U.S. officer outlines vision of RIMPAC

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.58