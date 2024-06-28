Taiwan headline news
06/28/2024 12:01 PM
Taipei, June 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: MAC advises against unnecessary travel to mainland, Hong Kong and Macau
@China Times: Rules tighten for government-led loan program for young adults to buy homes; borrowers restricted to one loan
@Liberty Times: MAC advises against travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau as travel alert raised to 'orange' level
@Economic Daily News: Borrowers in new home loan program for young adults to be limited to one loan each
@Commercial Times: Weekly checks may start for government-led home loan program for young adults
@Taipei Times: Travel advisory for China upgraded
Enditem/pc
