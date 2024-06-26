Focus Taiwan App
06/26/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Control Yuan joins in on petitions for constitutional judgment

@China Times: Agriculture ministry confirms animal industry foundation violated procurement law in egg importation case

@Liberty Times: U.S. condemns China for sabotaging cross-strait stability

@Economic Daily News: TSMC said to locate CoWoS plant in Pingtung

@Commercial Times: Buyers stepping in at lower prices; Taiex set to rebound

@Taipei Times: US blasts China over threats to Taiwan

