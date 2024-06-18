Magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurs off eastern Taiwan
Taipei, June 18 (CNA) A magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The earthquake struck offshore, 22.2 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
A "4" is considered moderately strong, with most people who are indoors either startled and some unsecured objects toppling over.
The temblor recorded an intensity of 3 in parts of Yilan and Nantou counties, according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
