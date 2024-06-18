Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurs off eastern Taiwan

06/18/2024 12:17 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, June 18 (CNA) A magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake struck offshore, 22.2 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

A "4" is considered moderately strong, with most people who are indoors either startled and some unsecured objects toppling over.

The temblor recorded an intensity of 3 in parts of Yilan and Nantou counties, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.96