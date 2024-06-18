Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/18/2024 10:44 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cancer tops causes of death for 42nd year in a row

@China Times: All TOW-2B missiles to be delivered by year-end: Wellington Koo

@Liberty Times: U.S. plans dozens of projects for 'Hellscape' strategy: foreign media

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai again grabs big orders from Nvidia

@Commercial Times: Historical treasure excavated at site of TSMC's planned plant in Chiayi science park; P2 plant project urgently activated

@Taipei Times: US to deliver TOW-2B missiles this year

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.91