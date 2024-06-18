Taiwan headline news
06/18/2024 10:44 AM
Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cancer tops causes of death for 42nd year in a row
@China Times: All TOW-2B missiles to be delivered by year-end: Wellington Koo
@Liberty Times: U.S. plans dozens of projects for 'Hellscape' strategy: foreign media
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai again grabs big orders from Nvidia
@Commercial Times: Historical treasure excavated at site of TSMC's planned plant in Chiayi science park; P2 plant project urgently activated
@Taipei Times: US to deliver TOW-2B missiles this year
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Culture
Taipei, Hsinchu, Tainan ranked among world's 100 best student cities06/18/2024 10:05 PM
- Society
Hiker falls to his death on Yushan06/18/2024 09:53 PM
- Business
GlobalWafers expects steady quarterly improvement06/18/2024 09:31 PM
- Cross-Strait
Defense minister mum on specifics regarding Chinese sub sighting06/18/2024 09:22 PM
- Science & Tech
Zeiss opens innovation hub in Taiwan, plans NT$10 billion investment06/18/2024 09:15 PM