Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cancer tops causes of death for 42nd year in a row

@China Times: All TOW-2B missiles to be delivered by year-end: Wellington Koo

@Liberty Times: U.S. plans dozens of projects for 'Hellscape' strategy: foreign media

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai again grabs big orders from Nvidia

@Commercial Times: Historical treasure excavated at site of TSMC's planned plant in Chiayi science park; P2 plant project urgently activated

@Taipei Times: US to deliver TOW-2B missiles this year

