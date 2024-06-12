TFDA warns consumers about online drug purchases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) warned consumers about purchasing drugs online, as they could be unlicensed or counterfeit, in a news statement released Wednesday.

Individuals who suffer adverse effects resulting from taking such drugs are not eligible for drug injury relief, the statement added.

According to current laws and regulations, only class B over-the-counter drugs can be sold online, including hand sanitizers, mouthwashes, rubbing alcohol and ointments. In addition, only pharmacies, pharmaceutical firms, department stores, grocery stores and hotels and catering service providers can be licensed to sell them.

There was a total 1,478 cases of illegal online drug sales in 2023, said the TFDA, adding that violators have been fined by local health authorities.

Many of the illegal products involved claims of enhanced sexual performance, weight loss and overseas drugs, compounded by sellers pretending to be legal drug manufacturers, pharmacies or to have celebrity recommendations, TFDA Deputy Director-General Wang Te-yuan (王德原) said at a Wednesday press conference.

Another common violation stems from people binge-buying prescription drugs when shopping overseas. On finding they have bought too much they then sell their purchases online without realizing that doing so is a violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and subject to a fine between NT$30,000 (US$926.86) and NT$2 million, Wang said.

To curb illegal behavior, the TFDA is collaborating with the Customs Administration to increase spot checks on imported packages, as well as actively monitoring the internet and reporting to health bureaus or prosecution for any suspicious products, the statement said.

The TFDA discloses illegal overseas websites activities on its website: https://www.fda.gov.tw/tc/news.aspx?cid=5085.