Liver transplant recipient in food poisoning case dies

Taipei, June 11 (CNA) A woman who received a liver transplant in April after being sickened in a food poisoning outbreak at Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam has died, Taipei City's Department of Health said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old woman was transferred to an intensive care unit Monday and treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) but developed a pulmonary hemorrhage, the health department said.

According to the local health department, the woman ate flat rice noodles with creamy egg at the Xinyi branch of the restaurant chain on March 21 and sought medical attention on March 23.

As of April 26, 35 people had been reported to have fallen ill after eating at the restaurant from March 18-24, including the six who died.

In the Polam Kopitiam incident, all but one of the patients in critical condition died.

Huang Shu-chun (黃舒君), 49, who came down with severe food poisoning after eating a rice noodle dish at the restaurant, was discharged in April from the hospital after 22 days.

All the individuals believed have been subject to mild food poisoning have returned home after being discharged from hospital, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.