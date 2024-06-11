Taiwan headline news
06/11/2024 10:44 AM
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Earthquake-damaged homes facing long road to urban renewal
@China Times: Fujian man drives speedboat directly into Tamsui River
@Liberty Times: Health insurance agency tracing 2.23 million unregistered '3-high' patients
@Economic Daily News: TSMC 3nm chips spark buying frenzy
@Commercial Times: WWDC waves the flag; bulls continue charging ahead
@Taipei Times: New Teng Yun drone nears completion
