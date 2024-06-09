Taiwan headline news
06/09/2024 12:07 PM
Taipei, June 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: '100 mountains of garbage' scattered all over Taiwan
@China Times: 18 primary schools shut down in 2014 academic year, highest ever
@Liberty Times: A sum of NT$30 billion to be allocated annually for rent subsidies
@Economic Daily News: 18 stocks draw big investors as stockholders meet, de-dividends near
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks with solid fundamentals seen promising after holiday
@Taipei Times: US clarity key in Strait: ex-commander
