Taiwan headline news

06/09/2024 12:07 PM
Taipei, June 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: '100 mountains of garbage' scattered all over Taiwan

@China Times: 18 primary schools shut down in 2014 academic year, highest ever

@Liberty Times: A sum of NT$30 billion to be allocated annually for rent subsidies

@Economic Daily News: 18 stocks draw big investors as stockholders meet, de-dividends near

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks with solid fundamentals seen promising after holiday

@Taipei Times: US clarity key in Strait: ex-commander

Enditem/cs

