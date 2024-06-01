Heavy rain expected in central, northern Taiwan due to weather front: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 1 (CNA) Heavy rain was expected in central, northern and northeastern parts of Taiwan due to a weather front on Saturday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

According to the CWA, western and northeastern areas could see intermittent rain or thundershowers, while central, northern and northeastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas could experience heavy rainfall.

The CWA added that the weather in Hualien and Taitung counties in the east was predicted to be cloudy and the areas could receive afternoon rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, northern and eastern parts of Taiwan could see daytime highs of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, while central and southern regions could see temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees, the CWA said.

Cloudy and foggy weather was also observed in the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands in the early morning, the CWA added.

As for tropical depression Maliksi, as of 2 a.m. Saturday, it was located about 940 kilometers west of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving in a northerly direction, the CWA said.

It was not expected to directly impact Taiwan. The CWA said that the tropical depression landed in China's Guangdong province early Saturday morning, and its intensity has gradually decreased.

But due to Maliksi's remaining moisture, along with the weather front approaching Taiwan, all regions in Taiwan should be aware of heavy rain throughout the weekend, the CWA added.

(By Huang Shih-ya, Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/cs