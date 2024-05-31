To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT lawmakers plan to launch investigation into DPP official

@China Times: Deputy National Police Agency chief to head Taipei City Police Department

@Liberty Times: Trump says he would have bombed Beijing if China invaded Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Economics minister says third nuclear power plant could act as backup plan

@Commercial Times: Premier Cho's first policy report at Legislature to focus on stabilizing power supply

@Taipei Times: DGBAS raises GDP forecast to 3.94%

