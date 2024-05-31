Taiwan headline news
05/31/2024 10:44 AM
Taipei, May 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT lawmakers plan to launch investigation into DPP official
@China Times: Deputy National Police Agency chief to head Taipei City Police Department
@Liberty Times: Trump says he would have bombed Beijing if China invaded Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Economics minister says third nuclear power plant could act as backup plan
@Commercial Times: Premier Cho's first policy report at Legislature to focus on stabilizing power supply
@Taipei Times: DGBAS raises GDP forecast to 3.94%
