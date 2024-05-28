Free pneumococcal shots extended to 50-64 years old: CDC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) Free government-funded pneumococcal vaccine shots became available to people aged 50-64 from Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

To be eligible for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine 23 (PPV23) shots, they must also be either Republic of China (Taiwan) nationals or foreign nationals with a national health insurance card or Alien Resident Certificate, the CDC said.

The campaign for the age group is short-term and will conclude once the 100,000 vaccine shots designated for that age group are used up, the CDC said at a weekly briefing.

However, eligible recipients who have taken PCV13/15 shots previously at their own expense should wait for at least one year before getting the PPV23, according to the CDC.

If those recipients are considered high-risk individuals for invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), it is recommended they get one PCV13/15 jab at their own expense and the free PPV23 eight weeks later.

High-risk individuals include those with asplenia, congenital or acquired immunodeficiency, and those undergoing immunosuppressive or radiation therapy for malignant tumors.

The free PPV23 program also remains available to individuals aged 65 or older, who have been covered since October last year, the CDC said.