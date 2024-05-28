Chopping boards from South Korea seized at Taiwan border
Taipei, May 28 (CNA) A shipment of chopping boards imported from South Korea by e-commerce operator Coupang Inc. was seized at customs for failing to meet safety standards, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.
The cutting boards made from cypress wood failed a dissolution test using acetic acid and ethanol on April 11, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said, adding that the 20-kilogram shipment would either be returned to its country of origin or destroyed.
The kitchenware was the seventh such shipment imported by Coupang in the past six months that failed to meet Taiwan's safety standards, according to the TFDA.
Lin said Taiwan will continue batch-by-batch inspections of chopping boards imported from South Korea by the e-commerce operator.
Eight other imported items also recently failed safety inspections, the list issued by the TFDA on Tuesday showed.
Among the other problematic goods were barley leaf powder from China, cayenne chili powder from Malaysia, and fresh truffles from Bulgaria.
The barley powder and cayenne chili powder were found to contain pesticide residue in excess of tolerable levels, the administration said.
All imported dried chili and pepper powders, regardless of where they are imported from, are currently subject to a 100 percent inspection rate at Taiwan's border, Lin said, adding that this includes testing for Sudan dyes and pesticides.
