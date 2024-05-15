To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan mulls legalization of surrogacy

@China Times: Reuters: Taiwan, U.S. navies conducted unplanned drills in Western Pacific

@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je listed as possible defendant in case of Taipei First Fish Market

@Economic Daily News: Biden announces heavy tariffs on products of 7 key industries

@Commercial Times: U.S.-China trade war erupts

@Taipei Times: Taiwan-U.S. drills followed CUES: MND

