Taiwan headline news
05/15/2024 10:57 AM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan mulls legalization of surrogacy
@China Times: Reuters: Taiwan, U.S. navies conducted unplanned drills in Western Pacific
@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je listed as possible defendant in case of Taipei First Fish Market
@Economic Daily News: Biden announces heavy tariffs on products of 7 key industries
@Commercial Times: U.S.-China trade war erupts
@Taipei Times: Taiwan-U.S. drills followed CUES: MND
Enditem/ls
