05/15/2024 10:57 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan mulls legalization of surrogacy

@China Times: Reuters: Taiwan, U.S. navies conducted unplanned drills in Western Pacific

@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je listed as possible defendant in case of Taipei First Fish Market

@Economic Daily News: Biden announces heavy tariffs on products of 7 key industries

@Commercial Times: U.S.-China trade war erupts

@Taipei Times: Taiwan-U.S. drills followed CUES: MND

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
