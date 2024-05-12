Focus Taiwan App
Weather system to bring rain, cooler weather on Monday

05/12/2024 08:18 PM
Taipei, Sunday evening. CNA photo May 12, 2024
Taipei, May 12 (CNA) A weather front arriving in Taiwan overnight will bring rain on Monday and push temperatures in the north and center of the island as low as 20 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

With the arrival of the front, sporadic showers or thunderstorms are expected across Taiwan during the day on Monday, before tapering off in the late afternoon or evening, CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA.

Daytime temperatures Monday will remain around 22-24 degrees in Greater Taipei, 23-27 degrees in Taichung, 26-30 degrees in Kaohsiung and 23-25 degrees in Hualien, the CWA said.

From Tuesday through Friday, drier weather and partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected in the western half of the country, while temperatures will gradually rise back into the high 20s in the north, the weather agency said.

During that period, overnight and early morning temperatures in northern and central Taiwan will drop to around 20 degrees, creating day-night temperature differences of 8-9 degrees, the CWA said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/AW

> Chinese Version
Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC is eight hours behind Taipei)
