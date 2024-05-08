Drastic day-night temperature drop predicted across Taiwan Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Daytime temperature highs and nighttime lows in Taiwan will vary by up to 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to Central Weather Administration (CWA) data.

Daytime weather will be slightly muggy, with highs reaching 29 degrees in northern Taiwan and soaring over 30 degrees in other regions, the CWA said.

Temperatures will cool down into the evening, dropping to about 20 degrees in the north and hovering between 22 and 24 degrees in other areas as a seasonal northeasterly wind strengthens, the CWA added.

Eastern Taiwan may also see sporadic showers with light drizzle falling in mountainous regions of the Greater Taipei area. Heavy rain is possible in the mountainous parts of central and southern Taiwan in the afternoon, while other parts of the island could see sporadic shower storms, the CWA said.

In open coastal regions from Taoyuan to Tainan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula and outlying Lanyu, Ludao, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands, gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour may occur, the CWA warned.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment warned of overseas pollution brought in by the northeasterly wind, which may accumulate in downwind central and southern regions.

"Orange alerts" for air quality have been issued for northern, central Taiwan, the Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan regions and outlying Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, the ministry said, adding "orange warnings" could be issued for other areas during the day.

An orange alert indicates the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly, children and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. They are suggested to avoid outdoor activities.