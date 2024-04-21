Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 21 (CNA) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 55.9 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 30 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, Taitung, and parts of Nantou and Changhua counties, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

An intensity-3 temblor was also felt in parts of Taichung, Yunlin, Yilan and Chiayi, while intensity levels of 2 and 1 were recorded in New Taipei and Taipei, respectively, the CWA said.

The temblor was followed by a smaller magnitude 4.6 earthquake, which struck in waters 23.8 km to the north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at 11:07 a.m., according to the agency.

The two earthquakes Sunday come weeks after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Taiwan on April 3, killing 17 people and injuring more than 1,100.