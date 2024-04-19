Taiwan headline news
04/19/2024 10:56 AM
Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipower buys electricity at high cost of NT$12 per kWh
@China Times: Taipei police chief claims Polam Kopitiam mystery will be solved
@Liberty Times: Chen Junne-jih, Ho Pei-shan, Chiu Tai-yuan to be ministers of agriculture, labor, health
@Economic Daily News: TSMC stuns investor conference by revising three indicators lower
@Commercial Times: TSMC's sales this year very 'healthy'
@Taipei Times: VP Lai makes 'Time' influential list
Enditem/ls
Taiwan headline news
