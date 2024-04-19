To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower buys electricity at high cost of NT$12 per kWh

@China Times: Taipei police chief claims Polam Kopitiam mystery will be solved

@Liberty Times: Chen Junne-jih, Ho Pei-shan, Chiu Tai-yuan to be ministers of agriculture, labor, health

@Economic Daily News: TSMC stuns investor conference by revising three indicators lower

@Commercial Times: TSMC's sales this year very 'healthy'

@Taipei Times: VP Lai makes 'Time' influential list

