Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/19/2024 10:56 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower buys electricity at high cost of NT$12 per kWh

@China Times: Taipei police chief claims Polam Kopitiam mystery will be solved

@Liberty Times: Chen Junne-jih, Ho Pei-shan, Chiu Tai-yuan to be ministers of agriculture, labor, health

@Economic Daily News: TSMC stuns investor conference by revising three indicators lower

@Commercial Times: TSMC's sales this year very 'healthy'

@Taipei Times: VP Lai makes 'Time' influential list

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.32