Heat alert issued for parts of southern Taiwan

Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heat alert for two cities and one county in southern Taiwan on Monday while forecasting daytime highs of over 30 degrees in most of the island.

The yellow signal warning is effective in Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung County, indicating that the mercury is likely to reach 36 degrees, the weather agency said in an update issued at 7:33 a.m.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to reduce outdoor activities and keep inside areas cool and well-ventilated. Additionally, vulnerable groups like the elderly, infants, and people with chronic conditions should be particularly vigilant, according to the CWA website.

Skies across the island are forecast to be partly sunny on Monday, with temperatures in most cities and counties, particularly mountainous areas in the south, hovering between 30-34 degrees during the day.

The mercury is then forecast to drop to as low as 23-25 degrees at night.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain is expected in Taipei and Hualien County, the CWA said, adding that regional short rains could occur in the afternoon in northeastern Taiwan and the mountainous areas in the west.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Chao Yen-hsiang)