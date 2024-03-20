Bigger graphic health warnings to be printed on cigarette packaging

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Graphic warning images of stained teeth and charred lungs printed on cigarette packages in Taiwan will soon have to cover at least 50 percent of the pack, up from the current 35 percent, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said Wednesday.

The new rules will take effect on Friday, following the expiration of a one-year transition period from the implementation of Taiwan's Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act.

Under the act, cigarette manufacturers who violate the rules will be liable for fines of up to NT$5 million (US$156,629), while those selling improperly labeled cigarettes will face a maximum fine of NT$50,000.

At a press conference Wednesday promoting the new policy, HPA Director General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said that while the World Health Organization recommends pictorial health warnings covering at least 30 percent of cigarette packages, 122 countries and territories now require warnings covering at least 50 percent.

In the run-up to the new rules taking effect, HPA officials have traveled around Taiwan to promote the policy, particularly at shops run by older people, who might not be aware of it, said Lo Su-ying (羅素英), head of the HPA's Tobacco Control Division.

Members of the public can report violations of the labeling rules to their local health department, or by calling the HPA's toll-free tobacco control hotline at 0800-531531, Lo said.

According to data released by the HPA last year, 14 percent of Taiwan's over-18 population smoked tobacco products as of 2022 -- including 24.4 percent of men and 3.7 percent of women -- down from a total of 21.9 percent in 2008.

In terms of the age breakdown, 5.8 percent of people aged 18-29 smoked tobacco products, compared to 13.6 percent of 30-39-year-olds, 15.3 percent of 40-49-year-olds, 12 percent of 50-64-year-olds, and 6.6 percent of people aged 65 and above, the data showed.