Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry fails to review child's death case within 30 days

@China Times: Taiwan, China argue over whether international water exists in Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei City councilor slams city government over its inaction in child's death

@Economic Daily News: Taiex expected to get new boost from short squeezes ahead of shareholders meetings

@Commercial Times: Two new ETFs a draw for investors

@Taipei Times: U.S.' Andy Barr to attend inauguration

