Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/14/2024 10:46 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry fails to review child's death case within 30 days

@China Times: Taiwan, China argue over whether international water exists in Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei City councilor slams city government over its inaction in child's death

@Economic Daily News: Taiex expected to get new boost from short squeezes ahead of shareholders meetings

@Commercial Times: Two new ETFs a draw for investors

@Taipei Times: U.S.' Andy Barr to attend inauguration

Enditem/ASG

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.195