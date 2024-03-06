Four Taiwanese, 1 Filipino escape Penghu boat fire: CGA
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Four Taiwanese and one Philippine fishermen have escaped unharmed from a fire that erupted on a boat in waters near the island county of Penghu, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Wednesday.
The CGA said in a press release that it received a report at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday that the Taiwanese boat, the Chan Cheng Hung, caught fire 2.8 nautical miles west of the county's Hujing Island, also known as "Table Island" or "Tiger Well Island."
All five fishermen had jumped off the boat and been rescued by the crew from another boat, the Man Fu Chun No. 99, before the CGA arrived at the scene at 8:04 p.m., it said.
The fire was brought under control at 8:48 p.m., according to the CGA, which then transported the Chan Cheng Hung fishermen back to Magong Harbor.
The wreckage of the boat, which drifted north to within 1.3 nautical miles of Xiyu Township, was retrieved and towed back to the harbor at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday by the Man Fu Chun No. 99 and another boat, the Hsing Tsai Fa, the CGA said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the CGA said.
- Cross-Strait
Kinmen capsizing unlikely to escalate into cross-strait conflict: Academics03/06/2024 11:35 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan cautious over 'peaceful reunification' omission in China report03/06/2024 11:11 PM
- Society
14 cities, counties suspend chili, curry powder use in school lunches03/06/2024 11:02 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan research team develops advanced quantum computer device03/06/2024 11:01 PM
- Society
Taipei civil servant found with 20 grams of cannabis denies dealing03/06/2024 09:04 PM